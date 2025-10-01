From the editor, October 2025

For all my life I’ve known of the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands, though it is older than I.

The first fair, known as the Craftsman’s Fair of the Southern Highlands, was held over a four-day period in July 1948 in Gatlinburg.

It included more than 25 demonstrations, according to archives and articles created by The Southern Highland Craft Guild.

“The World War II years were a difficult time in the mountains, but as things returned to normal, guild leaders decided to launch a Craftsman’s Fair of the Southern Highlands. Guild membership had increased, and artisans were returning home.”

The fair was set up in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on grounds belonging to the Pi Beta Phi Settlement School campus. The fair took place over the course of a week in July 1948, and craftspeople performed demonstrations from morning to night.

“Tents were arranged to house various specialties, including weaving, glass, pottery, basketry, woodwork, natural materials, metalwork, and folk dancing. Several craftspeople were situated under a scattering of beach umbrellas,” wrote Millie Davis, the marketing director at the Craft Guild, which represents over 1,000 craftspeople in 293 counties of nine southeastern states.

Emma Conley traveled from Penland, North Carolina, to demonstrate the handwork necessary to create thread. Conley taught spinning and dyeing at the Penland School of Crafts in Mitchell County, and wrote the region’s first book on natural dyes.

“Natural dyeing became a tradition at Craft Guild fairs. Flowers and plants that grow naturally in the mountains were collected to create a variety of colors. The skeins of wool were hung on a clothesline, providing a vivid background,” Guild articles noted.

“Barbara and Kennedy McDonald operated a pottery in Gatlinburg. Barbara joined the guild in 1947. She had a college background in ceramics and taught pottery at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts and later at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Barbara also served on the guild’s board of trustees. The McDonald’s children were often a part of their demonstrations,” according to Guild archives.

“Basketmaking was well represented at the fairs. Cherokee native Lottie Stamper would work on traditional double-weave baskets. The technique involved constructing an inner basket while simultaneously weaving the outer basket. Made from river cane, the finished product was woven tightly enough that it could be used to carry water.”

The fair moved to Asheville in 1951, where it has been held ever since.

The 78th Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands will be held October 16–19 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, located at 87 Haywood St., in downtown Asheville.

More than 100 makers exhibit and sell a fabulous variety of craft items, including works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry.

The fair is unique in that it offer buyers the opportunity to connect with individual artists by purchasing directly from them, learning something about the technique, the stories, and the heart and soul represented in each piece.

In an age of mass production and imports, the connection to fine American craft and the individual maker is more relevant than ever.

Representing makers from nine states—from Maryland to Alabama—the Guild serves as a cornerstone of cultural preservation and economic opportunity in Southern Appalachia.

The fair is member-run and reflects the Guild’s mission to educate, support, and uplift craft artists through marketing, mentorship, and events. Aspiring members are encouraged to apply for membership and may even choose to be juried on-site at the fair.

More than a marketplace, the fair is an immersive celebration of Appalachian creativity and community.

Admission is $12 for adults and free for children under age 12. More information is available at craftguild.org/craftfair.

—Jonathan Austin