Gatlinburg to Kick Off America’s 250th Independence Celebration with Historic Midnight Parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – In a powerful tribute to America’s semi-quincentennial anniversary, Gatlinburg is set to host the nation's very first Independence Day celebration. The festivities officially begin at midnight on the night of Friday, July 3rd (12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 4th), as Gatlinburg’s iconic Annual Fourth of July Midnight Parade marches down the Parkway, bringing unmatched energy and community spirit to East Tennessee.

Recognized as the “First Independence Day Celebration in the Nation,” this year’s historic parade proudly supports the Wounded Warrior Project. Thousands of spectators will line the streets to enjoy patriotic floats, marching bands, giant helium balloons, and special military salutes honoring the brave service members who have protected American freedom throughout history.

The excitement doesn't end when the parade wraps up. Gatlinburg keeps the momentum going into the following day on Saturday, July 4th, with a full lineup of family-friendly events:

River Raft Regatta (11:00 a.m. ET): A thrilling, competitive race of unmanned floatable objects down the Little Pigeon River.

Pre-Show DJ Party (9:00 p.m. ET): A high-energy, live musical kickoff to the evening's main events.

Patriotic Drone Show (9:50 p.m. ET): A stunning, modern aerial light display illuminating the night sky.

July 4th Grand Finale Fireworks (10:00 p.m. ET): The city’s signature, spectacular fireworks display launched directly from the Gatlinburg Space Needle.

As Gatlinburg honors this historic 250-year milestone, the free multi-day festivities are set to solidify the city's reputation as one of America's most spirited, meaningful, and unforgettable July Fourth destinations.

For the complete schedule, parking information, and additional event details, please visit the official Gatlinburg tourism website here.