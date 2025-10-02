George Masa Foundation Presents 2nd Annual Youth Conservation Photo Contest

If you’re a middle or high school student (ages 11–18), this is your chance to share your best work. Winning photos will receive cash prizes and be featured on our website and social media.

Submission deadline: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 (11:59 PM ET)

Contest Categories

Wildlife – Wild animals in their natural environment (no pets or domestic animals).

Landscape – Mountains, forests, skies, and scenic outdoor places.

Water – Rivers, lakes, waterfalls, streams, and oceans.

Changing Environments – Images that capture shifts in natural or human landscapes.

Conservation in Action – People or communities engaged in protecting the environment.

How to Enter

1). Upload your photo(s) and complete the entry form.

2). You will need a Gmail account to enter.

George Masa’s photographs helped inspire the creation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Trail. Today, his legacy continues by encouraging young people to use photography to celebrate, protect, and connect with the natural world.