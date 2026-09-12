Get Lost at Eliada’s Corn Maze - A Great Way to Celebrate the Fall

Asheville, NC - Getting lost was never so much fun! The Eliada Corn Maze is a favorite fall event - young and young at heart love getting lost in the maze. Get your maze map hole-punched at each checkpoint for a prize and chance to be entered into a weekly drawing. Eliada’s Corn Maze runs September 25 through November 1.

New this year we will feature live music on Friday, October 2, October 9 and October 16, from 5-7 pm. October 2 will feature the music of Asheville favorite,Melissa McKinney whose band MAMA won the Merlefest Band Competition in 2025 and placed 2nd in the International Blues Challenge in 2026. On October 9, Americana Rock & Roll ban Doss Church will entertain with a mix of original and crowd-pleasing cover songs; and on October 16 the Tall Boys will bring their mix of rock, reggae and singer-songwriter that is sure to get the crowd up and dancing.

Local favorite food trucks and concessions are open during Corn Maze hours – check social media calendar of who is at the maze.

In addition to the 8-acre corn maze, activities include the following:

Event Highlights:

Tractor Rides

Bouncy Pillow

Corn Cannons

Tube Slides

Spider Climber

Children's Straw Mini-Maze

Lawn Games

Dates and Times:

September 26 – November 1, 2025

Fridays: 3 PM – 7 PM

Saturdays: 10 AM – 7 PM

Sundays: 10 AM – 6 PM

Location:

Eliada Homes, Inc.

49 Compton Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

Admission:

Adults and Children 4+: $15

Children 3 and under: Free

For tickets and information go to Eliada Corn Maze + Fall Festival

Birthday Parties, Corporate Nights & School Field Trips available! Email: cornmaze@eliada.org for details.As Eliada’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Corn Maze plays a vital role in supporting essential education, housing and therapeutic services for the most vulnerable children and families across Western North Carolina. All proceeds directly support Eliada’s mission to help children and families thrive. This event is a chance for the community to come together, celebrate the season, and make a meaningful impact.

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For more information, visit www.eliada.org or call (828) 254-5356.

About Eliada

Eliada is a nonprofit organization serving Western North Carolina for more than 120 years. Through residential programs, education, behavioral health services, and family support resources, Eliada fulfills its mission of helping children succeed. For more information visit www.eliada.org.