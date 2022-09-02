Grandfather Mountain to host Junior Naturalist Day

× Expand Photo by Monty Combs / Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation A junior naturalist explores the environment at Grandfather Mountain.

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, September 10. Admission includes science programs specifically designed for children ages 5 to 12 – though all ages are welcome – to explore their environment.

Programming takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a bug hunt, salamander search, forest exploration, crafts and more.

“Educating our younger generations is a central part of Grandfather Mountain’s mission,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “While that is, of course, an ongoing effort, we love having this special day to focus on inspiring our future naturalists and helping them learn about the mountain and the importance of conservation.”

To learn more about Junior Naturalist Day at Grandfather Mountain, including event schedules, visit www.grandfather.com/event/junior-naturalist-day.

Those planning to attend should purchase tickets to the park online in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.