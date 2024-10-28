HART Presents Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. – A Perfect Family Night Out!

This November, dive into the magical underwater world with HART Theatre's production of Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., a 90-minute musical adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages. Based on the beloved Disney classic, this exciting stage adaptation will be performed on November 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

In this heartwarming and adventurous story, Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, embarks on a daring journey across the ocean to find his son, Nemo, who has been captured by a scuba diver and placed in a fish tank. Along the way, Marlin is joined by Dory, a forgetful but lovable fish, and the two encounter all kinds of marine life, from sea turtles to sharks. With humor, excitement, and a lot of heart, Finding Nemo Jr. reminds us of the importance of family, friendship, and finding courage in the face of adversity.

The production will also mark the directorial debut of Drake Frost, a longtime Academy member who has dedicated years to HART. Drake has performed in over 20 shows at HART, many of you may remember him as Ren McCormack in this summer’s Footloose. His passion and commitment to the Academy and HART’s youth program make him the perfect leader for this fun-filled musical journey.

“Directing has really opened my eyes to how all parts of a production come together,” says Frost. “How important the set, the lighting, and the costumes are to create a vivid and immersive world that brings the story of Finding Nemo to life.”

The talented cast of Finding Nemo Jr. features an incredible group of young performers, including Boone Atwood, Hannah Ashcraft, Hardy Blackburn, Henry Blackburn as Marlin, Sadie Brown, Shelby Brown, Liza Jeanne Brown, Caroline Brown as Dory, Ruthie Collins, Lilee Cornette, Solle Davis, Sam Fleenor as Nemo, Chelcy Frost, Reece Hector, Cadence Joseph, Sullivan Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Keira Ollis, Ashtyn Plummer, Rhys Scapin, Karolina Sikorsa, Anna Suggs, Autumn Watkins, and Lexie Taylor. Every performer in this production is under 18, making it a unique showcase of youth talent and creativity.

With its heartwarming story, vibrant characters, and infectious music, Finding Nemo Jr. is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a night (or afternoon!) at the theatre together. So join HART November 1st - 10th for an underwater adventure you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are available at harttheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828)456-6322. HART Theatre is located at 250 Pigeon Street in Waynesville, NC.