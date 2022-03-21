HART presents the musical 'Newsies'

The Broadway musical favorite Newsies is coming to the HART Main Stage in Waynesville, North Carolina.

Newsies was a monstrous hit on Broadway, based on the classic Disney film of the same name. It won two Tony awards including Best Choreography by Christopher Gattelli, who is a former Western North Carolina resident who once worked with HART Educational Director Shelia Sumpter.

The show was inspired by the real-life “Newsboy Strike of 1899,” a two-week-long action against powerful publishers including Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.

Newsies has performances April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting the theater website or by calling HART’s box office at (828) 456-6322.