HART Theatre Presents An Iliad

HART Theatre is proud to launch its 2025 Studio Season with a powerful and evocative production of An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, playing January 24 through February 2. This modern retelling of Homer’s epic poem invites audiences to explore humanity’s enduring relationship with rage and to examine how this primal force shapes our world and ourselves.

An Iliad features Quinn Terry in the demanding and compelling role of The Poet, a timeless storyteller who weaves together ancient battles and contemporary insights. The production also showcases original music composed and performed live by Aaron Ybarra, accompanied by five Muses to help bring this epic tale to life. These Muses—played by Naimah Coleman, James McColl, Gina Purri, Jered Shults, and Michelle Troszak—transform into key figures from the Trojan War, heightening the immersive and dynamic nature of the performance.

“This production celebrates the incredible artform of storytelling by breathing new life into one of the greatest epics ever written,” said Artistic Director Candice Dickinson. “It’s a visceral, thought-provoking experience that invites audiences to engage with the raw emotions and timeless themes of The Iliad in a uniquely modern way.”

Through its immersive staging and innovative use of music and performance, An Iliad promises to captivate audiences while offering a deeply introspective exploration of rage, war, and the human condition. This production marks an exciting beginning to HART’s 2025 Studio Season, which continues the theatre’s mission to bring bold, engaging, and relevant works to the community.

Performances will take place in the Fangmeyer Theatre at HART, ensuring a close connection between the performers and the audience. Seating is limited, so get your tickets today at harttheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828)456-6322. Winter Box Office Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 3-5pm.