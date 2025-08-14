HART THEATRE SERVES UP “THE CAKE” — A SWEET, SMART, AND STIRRING SOUTHERN STORY

Waynesville, NC – HART is proud to present The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter, running August 15th through 31st in the intimate Fangmeyer Theater. North Carolina native Bekah Brunstetter—best known as a writer and producer on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, and more recently for making her Broadway debut as the book writer for the musical adaptation of The Notebook—brings her signature blend of warmth, wit, and emotional insight to this funny and deeply human story.

Set in a small-town North Carolina bakery, The Cake follows Della, a woman of deep faith and deeper recipes, who is overjoyed when her late best friend’s daughter returns home and asks her to bake a wedding cake. But when Della learns the wedding is for two brides, she must confront her beliefs, her community, and her own heart. What unfolds is a funny, emotional, and beautifully human exploration of connection, conscience, and compassion.

“This is one of the most beautiful scripts I’ve ever read,” says HART Artistic Director Candice Dickinson. “What I love most is how it truly shows everyone’s side. It’s moving, funny, and full of empathy — something I believe we need more of in today’s world.”

HART favorite Lyn Donley stars as Della, bringing warmth, wit, and emotional depth to this complex role. Donley, a beloved fixture on the HART stage, has led countless productions and is sure to tug at heartstrings once again. She is joined by David Spivey as her husband Tim, fresh off his role as Major Metcalf in HART’s sold-out hit The Mousetrap. Spivey’s grounded presence and sharp comedic timing make him a perfect match for this heartfelt story.

Newcomers Kathleen Neimann Usher (Jen) and Sha’Air Hawkins (Macy) round out the cast with fresh energy and vibrant chemistry. Both actors bring heart and nuance to their roles, making their HART debut one to remember.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

The production is helmed by acclaimed director Erin McCarson, whose previous HART credits include Calendar Girls, The Gods of Comedy, and A Christmas Story. McCarson has a signature talent for finding both the humor and humanity in every piece she directs, and The Cake is no exception.

The Cake has performances August 15th through 31st. Tickets are available now at harttheatre.org or by calling the HART Box Office at 828-456-6322. Box Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12–5 PM; Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30–5 PM; Friday and Saturday from 6–7 PM; and Sunday from 12:30–1:30 PM.