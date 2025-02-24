Hendersonville Theatre & Hendersonville Symphony Present the Storm String Quartet

HENDERSONVILLE, February 20, 2025 (FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE): In an exciting collaboration with the Hendersonville Symphony, Hendersonville Theatre is proud to present the Storm String Quartet for a one-performance-only event on March 2. This unforgettable afternoon will feature some of Western North Carolina’s most accomplished string musicians, showcasing a compelling program of contemporary and classical works celebrating resilience and artistic excellence. Tickets are $30 and available online at HVLtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

The afternoon’s repertoire will feature:

“American Haiku” by Paul Wiancko

“Under This Breath” by Tanner Porter

“Limestone and Felt” by Caroline Shaw

Shostakovich’s “String Quartet No. 8”

At the heart of the program is Dmitri Shostakovich’s “String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op: 110,” a profoundly moving and intensely personal masterpiece. Written in three days, this work is regarded as an autobiographical reflection of the composer’s struggles under Soviet oppression. Dedicated “to the victims of fascism and war,” its haunting themes and relentless energy make for an unforgettable musicalexperience.

The Storm String Quartet consists of Mariya Potapova (Violin 1), Jonathan Urizar (Violin 2), Daphne Bickley (Viola), and Amanda Durst (Cello). These musicians' connection to Hurricane Helene has shaped their artistry and deepened their commitment to their craft. Their performance is not just a concert but a powerful narrative of perseverance and passion told through music.

A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Mariya Potapova is an accomplished violinist with an extensive performance career across Western North Carolina and South Carolina. She holds a dual bachelor’s degree in music and psychology from the University of North Carolina Asheville. Mariya is a member of the Asheville Symphony and Greenville Symphony, serves as Associate Concertmaster for the Hendersonville Symphony and Symphony of the Mountains (TN), and performs with the South Carolina Philharmonic and Winston-Salem Symphony. She is an active chamber musician, performing with the Soluna String Quartet, Opal String Quartet, and Vakama Trio. She collaborates with various ensembles, including Pan Harmonia, The Dead Eduards: A Piano Trio, Free Planet Radio, and The Get Right Band. Her work extends to film score recordings and musical theatre, frequently appearing in the orchestra pits of Flat Rock Playhouse and Western Carolina University.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

A versatile cellist, educator, and arts administrator, Amanda Durst has built a reputation for her compelling performances and dedication to music education. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Cello Performance from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 2016, where she served as Principal Cellist of the St. Mary’s College Symphony Orchestra and was awarded the prestigious Alice Fleury Zamanakos and Arthur S. Zamanakos Prize in Music. Since relocating to Asheville in 2018, Amanda has performed with orchestras across Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, maintains a private teaching studio, and serves as Assistant Director of MusicWorks Asheville, an El Sistema-inspired after-school music program. She passionately advocates for the music of underrepresented composers and curates a classical music series at Citizen Vinyl in downtown Asheville.

Hailing from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Daphne Bickley is an accomplished violist and dedicated educator. She began her musical journey at the age of three and went on to study viola performance at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University at just 16 years old. Returning to her roots in Western North Carolina, Daphne serves as Principal Violist for the Hendersonville Symphony and Piedmont Chamber Orchestra while performing regularly with the Charlotte Symphony, Asheville Symphony, and Spartanburg Philharmonic. She owns and operates Bickley Studios, providing private violin and viola instruction and teaching enrichment courses for homeschooled students through Agape Learning. Outside of music, Daphne is an avid mixed martial artist, painter, and outdoor enthusiast, often hiking with her dogs when not performing or teaching.

Based in Greenville, SC, Jonathan Urizar is a distinguished violinist with a dynamic career spanning orchestral, chamber, and folk traditions. He studied Violin Performance at Kennesaw State University, where he trained under Lana Teko, Juan and Carol Ramirez, and Helen Kim. Jonathan is the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster, where he is set to perform Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in May 2025. He is also an active performer with orchestras throughout the southeastern United States, including the Soluna Quartet. Beyond classical music, Jonathan is the co-founder and lead violinist of Mariachi Búhos de Oro, an Atlanta-based mariachi ensemble, showcasing his versatility across genres. He performs on a contemporary violin handcrafted by Pablo Alfaro (Decatur, GA, 2014). Offstage, Jonathan enjoys yoga, trail running, and spending time with his cat, Luna.

The Storm String Quartet is sponsored by The City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, and the NC Arts Council. Showtime is 3 p.m., and the concert lasts approximately 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Hendersonville Theatre is a premier entertainment venue showcasing diverse music, theater, and performing arts talent. Located in the heart of Hendersonville, the theater provides a platform for local and national artists to connect with audiences in an intimate and engaging setting.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible and has free parking behind and in front of it. It offers concessions, a cash bar, and accepts cash and credit cards. Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, visit HVLTheatre.org or 828-692-1082.