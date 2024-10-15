Hendersonville Theatre Rises from the Floodwaters to Bring Halloween Horror to WNC with Misery

HT’s Gripping Stage Adaptation of Stephen King’s Thriller Moves From Book to Stage, Bringing the Violence and Tension Intact

HENDERSONVILLE, October 10, 2024 (FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE): After weathering the storm of Hurricane Helene, Hendersonville Theatre is rising from the floodwaters to present one of the few Halloween shows in Western North Carolina—Misery. This gripping stage adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel opens on new dates, October 24 through November 3, and offers a thrilling escape into suspense and terror during the fall season. Tickets are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by contacting the Box Office at (828) 692-1082, priced from $5 to $38. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

In the wake of the hurricane, Misery also serves as a fundraiser for survivors, with proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Interfaith Assistance Ministry, and Rural Organizing And Resilience WNC. Patrons are encouraged to bring donations to the theatre. For a list of current donation needs, visit HVLtheatre.org/hurricane-helene-relief.

Despite the challenges of rebuilding after the storm, Hendersonville Theatre invites audiences to experience Misery up close, bringing Stephen King’s chilling narrative to life on stage. Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, famous romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself in the secluded home of former nurse Annie Wilkes. As his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie's hospitality quickly becomes a nightmare, as Paul realizes she does not intend to let him leave. The stage adaptation captures the escalating psychological and physical torment as Paul battles to escape Annie's terrifying grip.

What unfolds is a nerve-wracking game of cat and mouse, filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Blank paper in a typewriter, a secluded house in the mountains, a dangerous caretaker – this is Paul Sheldon’s torture.

Published by King in 1987, Misery is Stephen King’s best-selling psychological thriller. An outlier for King, famous for his supernatural horror stories, the 1990 film-thriller version was directed by Rob Reiner and starred James Caan and Kathy Bates. Bates won an Oscar for her performance. William Goldman originally adapted the novel for the screenplay and later, in 2015, for the Broadway show. Goldman's adaptation focuses on the claustrophobic and tense atmosphere of the story, emphasizing the psychological terror and the battle of wills between Paul and Annie. The stage version retains the core elements of the book—Paul's desperation, Annie's volatility, and the escalating sense of dread—while utilizing the unique strengths of live theater, such as dramatic lighting, sound effects, and powerful performances.

Director Josh Luria's vision keeps the tension palpable, with Jennifer Treadway as the unhinged Annie Wilkes, Tate Albert as the trapped Paul Sheldon, and Marty Flynn as Sheriff Buster. The production team includes stage manager Mary Treadway, costume designer Lucien Hinton, properties artisan Amanda McLoughlin, sound designer Sarah Schaible, set designer Stephen Marsh, set dresser Gina Purri, and fight choreographer Jered Shultz.

“As we recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, bringing this show to life is a testament to our community’s resilience," says Victoria Lamberth, artistic director at HT. "Our production of Misery offers audiences a unique opportunity to witness the horror genre live on stage, a rarity in theatre. The intensity of the performances and the atmosphere of isolation will leave audiences feeling like they are right there with Paul, trapped in Annie's twisted world.”

Misery is rated M due to intense adult situations, alcohol and drug use, violence and gore, and strong adult language.

The show opens Thursday, August 24, at 7:30, with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are Fridays at 7:30, Saturday, October 26 at 7:30, Saturday, November 2 at 3 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. The final performance, Sunday, November 3, will be followed by a post-performance discussion between the audience and the production team on the technical innovations originated for this production. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

