Heritage Day returns to the Folk Art Center

The 42nd Annual Heritage Day will be held September 17 at the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Folk Art Center in East Asheville, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This free celebration of mountain heritage features demonstrations of traditional crafts.

A highlight of the event is the Annual World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle competition at 2 p.m. A Whimmy Diddle is an Appalachian mountain toy traditionally made from two sticks of rhododendron. Notches are carved into one stick and a propeller is attached to the end. Rubbing the notches with the second stick makes the proper spin. Can you get it to gee (spin to the right) and haw (spin to the left)?

Contestants are judged on the number of rotations between gees and haw they can complete during a given time. They may be asked to switch hands or keep the whimmy diddle going behind their back. All ages may compete, with trophies given for best child, adult, and professional. Winners receive a moon pie and bragging rights.

Craft demonstrations will include traditional woodworking with traditional tools, weaving, spinning, dyeing, broom-making, stone carving, blacksmithing, soap-making, and printmaking. Visitors will have the opportunity to try their own hand at some of the crafts at an activity table.

A music stage will provide further entertainment with bluegrass and gospel music.

The Blue Ridge Parkway’s Folk Art Center offers free parking and a grassy area for picnics and relaxation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the U.S. 70 Parkway access at Oteen.

For more information, including schedules and a list of participating crafters and musicians, visit the guild website.