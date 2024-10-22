Homecoming of the Portrait of Anna Chastain

The William King Museum of Art is proud to announce the homecoming of the beloved portrait of Anna Chastain by critically acclaimed artist Samuel Shaver.

The portrait (c. 1845-50) by the 19th century artist Samuel Shaver features a young Anna Chastain, aged 10-12. Anna was born in Saltville, located in Smyth County, Virginia, and though her family moved to Kentucky when she was eight, it was decided that she would return to Abingdon for her education, a testament to the family’s faith in our local schools. She was a French Huguenot by ancestry; her great grandfather being exiled during the extended time of the persecution of the Huguenots in France. One can guess her age based on the clothing that she is wearing, the bustline is not only demure and soft in structure, but features short sleeves and a wide neckline, much like those of early teen-aged girls in the 19th century.

Anna Chastain was painted by Samuel Shaver, whose uncle, Michael Shaver, was a silversmith in Abingdon. A prolific portrait artist working in the nearby Tennessee counties of Sullivan and Hawkins, Shaver later moved to Knoxville where he became known for his portraits of politicians, business tycoons, military leaders, and children. His later works featured more attention to detail in the background landscape, which has been lovingly restored in the conservation of the piece.

We offer special acknowledgements to the Richmond Conservation Studio that privileged us with the restoration and conservation of the portrait, to whom we owe the stunning condition. As the honored recipients of the 2021 Richmond Conservation Studio Grant from the Virginia Association of Museums, the staff of the William King Museum of Art, the Board of Trustees, along with the William King Society, generous contributors, and many patrons celebrate together in the successful return of Anna Chastain’s portrait to our galleries.

The Portrait of Anna Chastain is currently on view in The Permanent Collection Gallery.

William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Mon - Sat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website. Mailing address: PO BOX 2256 Abingdon, VA, 24212.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.