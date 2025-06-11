Jeff Corwin joins Grandfather Mountain Speaker Series

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the Aug. 7 event, “Grandfather Presents: Jeff Corwin,” are on sale now.

The event will be hosted in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, where guests will experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation.

“Jeff Corwin perfectly embodies our mission at Grandfather,” said John Caveny, vice president of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “He has been a champion for endangered species across the world, and we can’t wait to be inspired by his experiences in the fields of conservation and exploration.”

For nearly three decades, Jeff Corwin has been telling stories of wildlife and nature to a global audience through his many celebrated television series on ABC, NBC, Travel Channel, CNN, Food Network, Disney Channel and Discovery Networks. Jeff is currently the creator, executive producer and presenter of the groundbreaking television series Wildlife Nation, which debuted as the top-rated TV program on ABC in October 2021. Wildlife Nation explores the remarkable story of North American conservation.

In addition to his highly rated ABC television series, Jeff is executive producer and host of the popular CBS television series, Extraordinary World, produced in partnership with the Brady Hunter Foundation. The mission of Extraordinary World is to inspire a vast TV audience with stories focusing on animal advocacy, nature and human empowerment.

Jeff’s television work has been awarded multiple Emmys and the top broadcast industry awards. Jeff’s acclaimed NBC documentary and book, “100 Heartbeats,” engaged both the readers and broadcast audience in the 21st Century plight of endangered species.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

In addition, Jeff has authored 10 books on wildlife and nature, including “Living on the Edge, Amazing Relationships in the Nature World.” Jeff and Carnival Corporation partnered to create the wildly popular ABC series Ocean Treks, which introduced millions of viewers to adventure, nature and culturally focused cruising. Ocean Treks’ mission is to inspire a deeper connection to sustainability and our planet’s natural treasures.

Today, Jeff serves as Ambassador of Environmental Excellence, Nature and Adventure for Princess Cruises. When Jeff is not exploring the world, you can find him at his island home off of Cape Cod, where he exercises his maritime muscles as a passionate commercial fisherman.

Schedule: Aug. 7, 2025

8 a.m. | Grandfather Mountain opens for the day, and “VIP Reception” ticket holders are allowed access to the park. Event tickets will be scanned at a ticket booth at the entrance gate.

4:45 p.m. | “Presentation” ticket holders are allowed to enter the park and are welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation. Event tickets will be scanned at a ticket booth at the entrance gate.

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. | Check-in for all event attendees near the front entrance of the Wilson Center (to receive your wristband for the event)

5 – 5:30 p.m. | “VIP” Reception in the Wilson Center (“VIP Reception” ticket holders only)

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. | Speaker presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. | Meet-and-greet/book signing with speaker

7:45 p.m. | Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests.

Event Tickets

Two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs.

“VIP Reception” tickets include a VIP reception with the guest speaker that features heavy hors d’oeuvres, in addition to the program and “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. Admission to the park for the day is also included. “VIP Reception” adult tickets are $60 and $51 for members of the Bridge Club, the park’s annual membership program. VIP tickets to the event are limited.

“Presentation” tickets are a more cost-effective option and include only the speaker’s program and the “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. “Presentation” adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event with a paying adult. A maximum of four free children is permitted per purchase.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Jeff Corwin” are on sale online now.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Jeff Corwin” and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-jeff-corwin.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visitwww.grandfather.com.