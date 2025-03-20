Keep Your Distance From Bear Cubs

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 18, 2025) — As the weather becomes warmer and people become more active outdoors, encounters with bears may increase. Hibernating bears will emerge from their dens, with mothers and cubs being the last to emerge. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) reminds the public to never approach or handle bear cubs.

Bear cubs seen alone are rarely orphaned or abandoned. Often the mother bear is nearby foraging for food and will return in a few hours. Remaining in the area or attempting to catch the cub could inadvertently separate it from its mother and possibly injure the cub.

“Mother bears will soon be emerging from their den with their cubs that are experiencing the outside world for the first time and are very dependent on their mother to feed and protect them,” said Black Bear Biologist Jenna Malzahn. “People who try to capture or handle a cub are not only risking the cub’s safety, but their own if the mother bear is nearby, as she may try to defend her cubs. Even if you don’t see the mother bear, she could be nearby, and the cubs are waiting for her to return. By trying to capture a bear cub, you may cause it to become orphaned, injured or both.”

The possibility of encountering a bear den exists while hiking along a trail, walking a dog in a neighborhood or hunting. If this occurs, NCWRC’s advises is to remain calm and leave the area quickly and quietly.

It is illegal in North Carolina to capture or keep a black bear cub. The public should contact NCWRC if they encounter a bear cub and suspect it has been orphaned. Do not attempt to capture it. Instead, give the cub plenty of room so its mother has space and time to reconnect with her cub.

To avoid harming yourself or the bear cub:

· Do not handle it.

· Do not attempt to catch it.

· Do not remove it.

· Do not feed it.

· Do take note of your location and call the NC Wildlife Helpline (866-318-2401). If after hours or on weekends, call a district wildlife biologist to report it.

NCWRC staff will determine if a cub is orphaned, and if so, are trained to properly and safely capture and transport to one of the agency’s licensed bear cub rehabilitators for immediate care.

Cubs require a very specialized diet. Powdered formulas purchased from the store, or other foods (pet food, fruit), can severely compromise their health. “The rehabilitators know the treatments and specialized food needed for cubs during this vulnerable time. Do not trust resources on the internet about feeding and caring for a cub,” Malzahn added. “Instead, call our N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 immediately.”

Malzahn added, “It’s imperative for the public to never feed a bear of any age. This will cause it to become habituated to people, making it more challenging for successful rehabilitation back into the wild. Over the years, we have had orphaned cubs that were fed by people and despite our rehabilitators’ best efforts, these cubs were too habituated to be successfully released back in the wild.”

And always remember one of the BearWise® Basics, not to approach or try to take selfies with black bears, whether they are cubs or adults. “It often does not end well for the bear cub, and we have seen cubs get injured and orphaned due to this irresponsible and selfish behavior,” said Malzahn.

NCWRC has been rehabilitating and releasing orphaned black bear cubs since 1976 to assure these cubs have the best chance of success once they are returned to the wild. NCWRC’s successful rehabilitation and release of three black bear cubs back into the wild was featured on episode seven of National Geographic WILD’s “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”

More information about the black bear cub rehabilitation program is located on the agency’s website.

