Knoxville Children’s Theatre Presents The Miracle Worker

Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of The Miracle Worker. The play will be performed from June 6 through June 22, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 PM, Saturdays at 1 PM and 5 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

This production will take place in Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s exciting new location at 747 World’s Fair Park.

Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, and treated by her family as almost sub-human. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional drama, Annie's success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: "water.”

The production features thirteen talented young actors, ages 9 to 17. The cast includes KCT veterans Azariah Arnold and Jenna Blumberg, playing Captain Keller and Kate Keller, Joining them are Luna Chavez and Ellery Wynn, playing Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan. Additional KCT veterans, Tessa Arwe, Lyric Westerfield, and Macon Sloan, will be playing Mrs. Anagnos, Viney, and Aunt Ev respectively. Joining them onstage will be Sage Jamison as James Keller, Allison Loveday as Nurse, and Grace Templeton as Martha. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Molly Allen as Girl 3, Mary Elliott Kelly as Girl 1, and Emma Sims as Girl 3.

The play is directed by seasoned KCT guest director, Ashlee Latimer. The scenic design is led by Truman Ball and assisted by Samuel Wilson. Persie Cunningham serves as the costume designer and is assisted by Evaleigh Orlicz. The props are designed by Adelaide Partain who is assisted by Natalie Graves. Cyllan Shelton serves as the lighting designer and is assisted by Olivia Brummet. The play is stage managed by Izzy Badgley and assistant stage managed by Nathan Criddle.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.