Knoxville Children's Theatre Presents The Hobbit

Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of The Hobbit. The play will be performed from August 8 - 24 , with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 1pm and 5pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

The production will take place in Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s exciting new location at 747 World’s Fair Park.Free onsite parking is provided.

Like most respectable Hobbits, Bilbo Baggins leads a quiet, decidedly unadventurous, life filled with comfort and good food. But when Gandalf the Grey brings a host of dwarves to his door, Bilbo finds himself lured out of his Hobbit Hole without a handkerchief and onto a road that will include gold, goblins and a fire breathing dragon. It’s an adventure that will change him and the world of Middle Earth forever.

The production features twenty-three talented young actors, ages 8 to 16. KCT veteran Shepherd Shafer will be playing Bilbo Baggins, and will be joined by Quniton Stiffler as Gandalf. Additional KCT veterans in this production include Tessa Arwe as Bomber, Addison Stanley as Smaug, Grace Templeton as Elven Queen, Taylor Tucker as Gollum, Isabella Summers as Balin, Barnes Shafer as Bofur, and Rosalie Linnabary as Thorin. Playing Dori, Kili, Fili, and Ori are KCT actors Adlee Moye, Dakota Paxton, Wyatt Stanley, and Emily Rowe. Laila Brown and Mason Cox are playing trolls Essie and Bert. Joining them are Charlie Fritts as Goblin, Chloe Harrison as great Goblin, and Clara Stanley as Dwalin. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Savanah Landfather, Luke Lowery, Makenna Reilly, Eli Roach, and Samuel Wilson.

The play is directed by KCT Directing Intern, Delaney Rickman. The scenic design is led by Patrick Harrison and assisted by Eliza Huang, Kea Mitchell, and Tabi Mannuam. Persie Cunningham serves as costume designer and is assisted by Quinn Johnson, Waverly Ostermayr, and Scarlett Cooper. The props are designed by Gabriel Herrera who is assisted by James Carpenter, Abigail Schwinn, and Grayson Wright. Anthony Canales serves as the lighting designer. The play is stage managed by Eiley Rickman and Natalie Graves.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.