Local Voices, National Story: HART Brings Washington Place to the Stage

Waynesville, NC — HART Theatre is honored to bring to its stage Washington Place, a moving and rarely produced drama by acclaimed Asheville playwright David Brendan Hopes, directed by former HART Executive Director Steve Lloyd. The production runs October 3–12 in the intimate Fangmeyer Theatre, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, and a special Thursday performance on October 9.

Washington Place gives voice to the immigrant women who worked at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in 1911. Through moments of laughter, longing, and quiet resilience, the play paints a deeply human portrait of women whose lives and dreams were cut short by one of America’s most infamous workplace disasters. Critics praised its premiere at Asheville’s Magnetic Theatre as “stunningly beautiful” and “a reminder of what theater can and should be.”

The production features an exceptional ensemble cast of Laura Gregory Parker, Sarah Lipham, Mary Wesberger, Lauren Alexander, Kayenta Cruz, Kathy O’Conner, and Zab Consuelos, who bring vitality, humor and heart to Hopes’ lyrical script.

Audiences will also have a rare opportunity to engage directly with the playwright: David Hopes will host post-show talkbacks on opening night (Oct. 3) and both Sunday performances (Oct. 5 & Oct. 12).

Tickets are available now at harttheatre.org or by calling the HART Box Office at (828)456-6322. Seating is limited and advance reservations are encouraged.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a poignant work by a nationally recognized writer and one of Western North Carolina’s most celebrated voices.