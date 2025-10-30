"Love & Murder A Capella" Renowned ballad singers gather in Bristol Nov. 8

BRISTOL, Va.-Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2025) - You're invited to a very special evening steeped in Appalachian heritage as the Birthplace of Country Music Museum proudly presents "Love & Murder A Capella," a deeply moving gathering of traditional ballad singers known as A Nest of Singing Birds. The concert will be held in the museum's "acoustically perfect" performance theater on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST, the perfect venue for such a powerful and moving display of unaccompanied voices and timeless storytelling.

Led by eighth-generation ballad singer Donna Ray Norton, the evening brings together some of Appalachia's most cherished voices for a centuries-old tradition of storytelling in song - the ballad swap - with performers Sheila Kay Adams, Leila Weinstein, Sarah "Songbird" Burkey, and Darci DeWulf.

Channeling the spirit of the region's oral history, the ballad swap offers an intimate glimpse into a practice passed down through generations. Ballad singing in the Appalachian mountains, and particularly in Madison County, North Carolina, holds a vital place in American folk history.

"Back in 1916 English folk song collector Cecil Sharp traveled to Madison County and was so impressed by the number of talented voices he found there that he described the region as 'a nest of singing birds,'" said Museum Director Dr. Rene Rodgers. "Over 100 years later, Donna Ray Norton and a new generation of 'singing birds' are carrying on that uniquely Appalachian tradition. We are very excited to bring this collective to the museum for folks in our region to experience and enjoy."

Today, this unique tradition - spanning more than nine generations - faces new challenges. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the singers' hometown, the Nest of Singing Birds collective has taken their regular ballad swap, traditionally held at the Old Marshall Jail, on the road to raise awareness of the fragility of both the practice and the region from which it was born. For more information about The Nest of Singing Birds, visit NestOfSingingBirds.com.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

Tickets to "Love & Murder A Capella" are on sale now for $20 (price includes all applicable taxes and fees) and may be purchased through the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. Do not miss this opportunity to experience a powerful piece of living history, through the voices of those keeping it alive.

###

About Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage. From those iconic recordings and beyond, Bristol and the surrounding region continues to influence music around the world.

The 24,000 square foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland Streets) in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays—along with a variety of educational programs, music performances, and community events—the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive. Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to a digital archive.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at (276) 285-3831. Admission is $13.65 for adults, $11.55 for seniors, students, military, children ages 6-17, and groups of 20 or more. Children ages five and under are free. Admission prices include Bristol, Virginia admission tax.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is a participating member of Museums for All, supporting those receiving food and related assistance (SNAP, WIC) benefits for a minimal fee of $3 per person for up to four people. Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children's Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum going habits.

For more information visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

About the Birthplace of Country Music

Located in Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) is the parent nonprofit organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol, which broadcasts from the museum. It is the mission of BCM to perpetuate, promote, and celebrate Bristol’s rich music heritage; to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact, and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions; and to create recognition, opportunities, and economic benefit for BCM’s local and regional communities. BCM accomplishes this mission through each of its branches (museum, festival, and radio station), special projects and events, and a multitude of community and educational outreach programs.

Visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for more information.