Mabry-Hazen House comes to life after hours

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting Night at the Museum on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series where it shares an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.

Outdoor seating will be set-up on the front porch and lawn for groups to enjoy the site in a casual atmosphere. A fire pit and corn hole will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories, blankets and camp chairs.

Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill. Watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

Tickets are $10 per adult; visitors under age 16 are admitted for free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages. Additional drinks are $5. Tickets are limited and some may be available at the door. Purchase tickets online.

In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 23, and all tickets will transfer to new date. Refunds will be offered by request.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee.