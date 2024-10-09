McCLUNG MUSEUM HOSTS ANNUAL CAN YOU DIG IT? EVENT CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL ARCHAEOLOGY DAY

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is excited to announce its annual event, Can You Dig It?, will take place on October 20, 2024. Hosted in celebration of International Archaeology Day, this free, family-friendly event offers the public a unique opportunity to explore archaeology through hands-on experiences and expert-led activities. Can You Dig It? will be held at the museum from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees will explore the past through educational programming, crafts, and displays led by University of Tennessee, Knoxville researchers, professors, and graduate students. The event will feature a wide range of engaging activities, including cave art painting, hunter-gatherer games, and excavation experiences.

Traditionally observed in mid-October, International Archaeology Day raises awareness about the study of archaeology through a multitude of events and programs. To celebrate the day, the McClung Museum has partnered with professional archaeologists and units across the UT campus to bring the celebration to the Knoxville community.

New to this year's Can You Dig It?, the McClung Museum has partnered with Knoxville's Historic House Museums to showcase how archaeology continues to provide insights into local history, linking research to the stories behind some of the city's most well-known sites.

“Our understanding of the past relies on numerous sources and archaeology is an integral discipline to gain knowledge and clues about the who, what, when, where, and possibly why at historic house museums,” said Patrick Hollis, curator & executive director of the Mabry-Hazen House. “The McClung Museum's Archaeology Day gives the Historic House Museums of Knoxville a chance to share the ways digging into the past helps us understand our sites and how we use archaeology to build our stories.”

Can You Dig It? is free to attend, but tickets are limited, and registration is required. To register, please visit https://tiny.utk.edu/CanYouDigIt24

The McClung Museum has partnered with UT Parking to offer free parking for Can You Dig It? guests in lot S9, located next to the Art and Architecture building on Volunteer Boulevard. Parking in lot S9 is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional campus parking is available at $2 per hour through the ParkMobile app.

Can You Dig It? is possible thanks to the donations from Home Federal Bank, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Council for Professional Archaeology, Tennessee Division of Archaeology, Cultural Resource Analysts, inc., East Tennessee Chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America and the following UT departments and programs: Anthropology, Classics, Geography, History, Middle East Studies, Religious Studies, and the School of Art. Additional support for the McClung Museum’s educational programming has been provided by the Knox County Tourism Consortium.

About the McClung Museum

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is at 1327 Circle Park Drive. Museum admission is free, and visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors should register at tiny.utk.edu/visitmcclung and review the visitor guidelines, parking information, and check-in process.