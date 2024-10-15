Mistletoe Market in Abingdon, VA

Coming November 8th-10th is the region’s premier holiday shopping event: Mistletoe Market. Brought to you by William King Museum of Art and held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, VA, Mistletoe Market is the region’s largest holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. Proceeds from Mistletoe Market benefit educational programming at William King Museum of Art.

Vendors at Mistletoe Market always offer something unique for shoppers, including hand-crafted clothing, one-of-a-kind jewelry, holiday gift items, and fine art. New this year, the market will also have food trucks.

2024 Mistletoe Market will be held November 8th and 9th,

9:00 am - 6:00 pm and November 10th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages 6-12.

Tickets can be purchased on location the day of the event.

Join us for Family Day on November 9th from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

to take photos with Santa Claus!

Enjoy our Champagne Brunch, catered by Your Grate Escape,

on November 10th. This year we are offering two seatings:

11:00 am or 1:00 pm. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at

www.williamkingmuseum.org/mistletoe-market.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mistletoe Market at the Silver Bells Gala and Silent Auction on November 7th from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm, hosted by Marvin and Marcia Gilliam. This exciting black tie optional event is catered by Your Grate Escape. All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will benefit William King Museum of Art’s educational programming. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at

www.williamkingmuseum.org/mistletoe-market.

2024 Mistletoe Market is presented by Platinum Sponsors: Food City and The Bank of Marion, and Silver Sponsor: Stateline Wealth Advisors. Join us for the most anticipated shopping event of the year and help support the arts and education in your community!

Questions or comments about Mistletoe Market? Call (276) 628 - 5005 x111 or email cpowers@wkmuseum.org.