Montford Park Players Presents KING LEAR

Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is proud to announce their upcoming production of King Lear. All performances will be held at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre at 92 Gay Street in the heart of Asheville’s historic Montford District, from September 5th- September 27th on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at montfordparkplayers.org and are, as always, FREE.

King Lear is Shakespeare’s quintessential tragedy. After attempting to divide his kingdom amongst his three daughters, Lear embarks on a ruinous and regenerative path that leads through political strife, familial tempests, and the nature of human condition, eventually plumbing the depths of madness, cruelty, and unassailable loyalty.

King Lear is directed by Jason Williams. Williams has worked with MPP in some capacity for 24 seasons and is the current Artistic Director and Resident Lighting Designer for the company. Notable directing credits include: The Little Prince, Pericles, Macbeth, Peter Pan, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Henry V, The Merchant of Venice, Comedy of Errors, and Double Falsehood.

When asked about his directing approach, he responded, "I like most of the shows I direct to have a "postmodern pastiche" feel to them, that is a classical silhouette achieved with modern elements. In King Lear's case it’s an early medieval silhouette with modern, or post modern elements. Some of the themes I'm exploring with King Lear are: aging, mental illness, family dynamics, dealing with aging parents/leaders, and elderly abuse. "

Williams has assembled a cast of Montford favorites for this performance. Paula O’Brien, known for her roles as Prospero, Duke of York, and Duchess of York, is taking on the titular role. She is joined by Darren Marshall, Emilie Soffe, Mandy Bean, Molly Wilson, Jon Stockdale, Joshua Kerber, Eli Hamilton Melon Wedick and Elizabeth DeVault.

King Lear is the fifth show of our season of “Lunatics, Lovers, and Poets.” Lawn chair rentals are available at montfordparkplayers.org.