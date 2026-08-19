Don't Miss The Savannah Sipping Society

HART Theatre invites audiences to pull up a chair, pour a drink, and spend an evening on the porch with The Savannah Sipping Society, running through August 30, 2026, in the Fangmeyer Theatre. Directed by Annie Dragoo, this warm and witty comedy by Jones Hope Wooten celebrates unexpected friendship, fresh starts, and discovering that it is never too late to find where you belong.

Set on a picturesque veranda in Savannah, Georgia, The Savannah Sipping Society follows four Southern women who meet at moments when each could use a change. Randa Covington is struggling to adjust after an unexpected career shift. Dot Haigler is navigating life after the loss of her husband. Marlafaye Mosley is recovering from heartbreak, while the free-spirited Jinx Jenkins arrives determined to give the other women the push they need to shake things up.

The Savannah Sipping Society blends sharp Southern humor with a heartfelt look at friendship, resilience, and starting over. Beneath the laughs is a reminder that family is not always something we are born into. Sometimes it is something we find and choose for ourselves. What begins as a series of weekly happy hours soon becomes something much more. Between laughter, porch conversations, questionable decisions, and a drink or two, the four women begin taking chances, rediscovering themselves, and building a friendship none of them realized they needed.

For Dragoo, the heart of the play lies in a question that becomes more complicated with age: how do we make new friends when the familiar pieces of our lives begin to change? “We are taught as children how to make friends,” Dragoo reflects. “We learned to share our toys, introduce ourselves, and invite others to join in and play. But somehow we forget about it, and no one teaches us how to make friends in the second half of our lives.”

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

Leading the production are Lauralee Davis Bailey as Randa Covington, Lyn Donley as Dot Haigler, Jennifer Currie as Marlafaye Mosley, and Brandi Andrade as Jinx Jenkins. Together, the four bring to life women whose very different personalities, experiences, and perspectives become the foundation for an unlikely but deeply meaningful friendship.

The production also features a rotating cast in the role of Grandmother throughout the run. Kimberly Dechant August 21–23, Buffy Queen on August 27, and Susan Gauntt August 28–30.

Pour yourself a drink and join the club! The Savannah Sipping Society runs August 7 through August 30, 2026, in the Fangmeyer Theatre at HART. Tickets are available through harttheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-456-6322. Box Office hours are Monday and Thursday from 12 PM–5 PM, Friday from 2:30 PM–5 PM, and one hour before showtimes.

HART is offering a pay-what-you-can performance on the first Saturday of the production run to help keep theatre accessible to all. Pay-what-you-can tickets will go on sale one week before show day. Standard tickets for all other performances are available now.