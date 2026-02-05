Mountain Music Fest Rambles in Hendersonville, Feb. 27-Mar. 1

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Enjoy a weekend filled with Appalachian Mountain music during The Winter Ramble, Feb. 27-March 1.

This inaugural event isn’t a fenced-in festival; it’s a three-day ramble through Hendersonville and Henderson County featuring traditional mountain music — the kind born from front porches, barns and dance halls across the Blue Ridge.

“The music that comes from these mountains draws on lots of influences — Scots-Irish, English, African, German and Indigenous traditions — and it’s unique to this part of the country,” says Ryan Taylor Price, event producer and a local musician. “We hope to bring people from all over to celebrate the culture and heritage of our area.”

Music halls, breweries, wineries and other small-stage venues enliven this late-winter weekend with a collection of bluegrass pickers, old-time string bands, country singer-songwriters, Americana and folk duos, and mountain storytellers.

Two dozen acts are set to perform. Headliners include: Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Trey Hensley; chart-topping bluegrass quintet Unspoken Tradition; Asheville-based country-roots group Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters; master fiddler and storyteller Josh Goforth; and husband-and-wife Americana duo Chatham Rabbits.

“For three days, people can ramble across Henderson County, warmed with music shaped by tradition, collaboration and place — and blown away by the talent lighting up our stages,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of Visit Hendersonville.

Some events are free. Some are ticketed. Visitors choose their own paths through a community alive with sounds that have echoed through these mountains for generations.

Price believes the best music festivals foster a connection to the music and culture of a particular region.

“We designed this event to showcase the area’s musical legacy,” Price says, “and share a little bit of our mountain culture and heritage with everyone.”

For a full schedule and tickets, visit: WinterRamble.com. A plentiful selection of lodging is available at: VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/lodging.