Southern Highlands Reserve will have its annual native plant sale on August 26.

Shoppers can bring home some of the native plants featured in the garden of Southern Highlands Reserve during this one day sale. Native trees, shrubs and grasses will be available for sale in either 1-gallon or 4-inch containers.

The sale will be at the Reserve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 26. The reserve is located at 558 Summit Ridge Road, Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. The office phone number is (828) 885-2050.

This is a check only event, so bring checks made payable to Southern Highlands Reserve for your purchase.

Visitors are encouraged to print or taking a screenshot of directions as cell signal and GPS can be unreliable when traveling to the reserve.

Download a PDF of directions here.

Check out this list of the available native plants.

Southern Highlands Reserve is dedicated to sustaining the natural ecosystems of the Blue Ridge Mountains through the preservation, cultivation and display of plants native to the region and by advocating for their value through education, restoration and research.