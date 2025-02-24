NYC's The Acting Company returns to Wortham Center presenting two plays in two days

THE ACTING COMPANY RETURNS TO THE WORTHAM CENTER PRESENTING TWO PLAYS IN TWO DAYS: SHAKESPEARE’S THE COMEDY OF ERRORS AND AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING, FEB. 28 & MARCH 1

ASHEVILLE — The Acting Company brings two inspiring classic plays to life at the Wortham Center: Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” on Friday, Feb. 28; and August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” on Saturday, March 1.

Founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley with the first graduating class of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School, The Acting Company has launched the careers of some 400 actors, including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Mary Lou Rosato, Keith David, Rainn Wilson and Lorraine Toussaint — all while bringing sophisticated theater to hundreds of communities from coast to coast. Returning to the Wortham for a second consecutive year, the company brings two more superbly directed plays for local audiences.

William Shakespeare’s THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

In the Mediterranean city of Ephesus, two sets of identical twins — both separated from their other halves at birth — unknowingly cross paths, and chaos, mishaps and misunderstandings abound. Experience the joy and hilarity of one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays: a slapstick comedy about mistaken identities, told through a new and contemporary lens that reinterprets antiquated slang, metaphor and double entendre with updated jokes and clever, modern wordplay.

August Wilson’s TWO TRAINS RUNNING

From the mind of acclaimed playwright August Wilson comes the story of Memphis Lee — a diner owner in a historically black neighborhood in Pittsburgh at the height of the civil rights movement — who must decide if he should allow the government to take over his building or sell the property to a ruthless businessman. Full of vivid characters, joy, hope, love and perseverance, this Tony-nominated play celebrates the spirit, laughter, heart and resilience of the people who make our country great even when faced with overwhelming odds.

The presentation of August Wilson’s Two Trains Running is presented with support from ArtsAVL’s Grassroots Arts Program in association with Buncombe County and National Endowment for the Arts.

Connect with the art and artists in pre-show discussions at 7 p.m. prior to the 8 p.m. performances.

The Comedy of Errors daytime Student Series performance, Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Recommended for grades 5–12. The Student Series is open to school groups, homeschoolers, community groups, families and the public. Cost: $12 for individuals; $11 for groups of 10 or more. Reservations at worthamarts.org/the-acting-company-presents-the-comedy-of-errors-student-series or by calling 828-257-4530 x1.

Who: The Acting Company presents Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors”

The Acting Company presents August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running”

When: Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors • Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m.

August Wilson’s Two Trains Running • Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $55; Child (age 15 and under) $22

worthamarts.org/the-acting-company-presents-the-comedy-of-errors

worthamarts.org/the-acting-company-presents-two-trains-running

Info/Tickets: worthamarts.org • 828-257-4530 x1 • boxoffice@worthamarts.org

*Please note: The 10 a.m. Student Series performance is currently wait list only.

The Acting Company performances on Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Wortham Center are made possible by performance sponsors Mary & Jack Anderson, Michael & Catty Andry, Diana Bilbrey, Kirk & Lucy Borland, John & Marsha Ellis, Dr. Alan & Suzanne Escovitz, Hedy Fischer & Randy Shull, Jan & John Getz, Judith Hamill, Richard & Francee Healy, Nancy Houha, Karl Katterjohn & Kathrine Liss, James King & Jayne Cleveland, Henry LaBrun, Jill & Joe Lawrence, Stephen & Barbara Lehrer, Amy Loether, Jerry McAninch, Gail & Brian McCarthy, Tina McGuire, Artie & Esther Miller, Jessica Pierce, Carol & Michael Rosenblum, The Stewart/Meredith Trust, Dianne & David Worley, Diana Wortham, Lach & Jennifer Zemp, and Embassy Suites; with additional support from media sponsors Blue Ridge Public Radio and The Laurel of Asheville.

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, 18 Biltmore Ave. in downtown Asheville, is a three-venue performing arts complex encompassing the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the 100-seat Tina McGuire Theatre, and the Henry LaBrun Studio. The Wortham Center presents a season packed full of world-class, internationally renowned artists — presenting the best in music, dance, theatre, comedy and more. The 2024-2025 season is sponsored by Explore Asheville powered by Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Renaissance Asheville Hotel, Citizen Times | LocaliQ, North Carolina Arts Council, 67 Biltmore, Blue Moon Water, Epsilon, Kirk & Lucy Borland, John & Marsha Ellis, Hedy Fischer & Randy Shull, Jan & John Getz, Richard & Francee Healy, Nancy Houha, Henry LaBrun, Jill & Joe Lawrence, Amy Loether, Jerry McAninch, Jessica Pierce, Carol & Michael Rosenblum, The Stewart/Meredith Trust, Dianne & David Worley, and Diana Wortham. To obtain more information on the season or to purchase tickets, call the theatre’s box office at 828-257-4530 x1 or visit worthamarts.org.