Outlandish Adventure Festival Brings Official Competitions and Free Adventures

Knoxville, TN — Knoxville’s great outdoors is calling—and the Outlandish Adventure Festival is answering with two days packed full of adrenaline-pumping fun, scenic exploration, and unforgettable experiences. Held May 2–3 at Ijams Nature Center, this action-packed celebration of the region’s rivers, rocks, and trails invites adventurers of all levels to get outside and play.

Outdoor Adventures Galore

This year’s festival lineup shines a spotlight on Knoxville’s natural playground, offering both paid and free outdoor experiences for every type of adventurer:

Dirty Bird Outlandish 5K ($20 Ticketed) - Lace up your running shoes for this 5k-ish trail race, led by Dirty Bird Events

Climbing Competition at the Crag ($20 Ticketed) – Watch or compete in a thrilling showdown on the rocks as climbers test their skills and strength. Brought to you by RiverSports Outfitters, Climbing Roots, Petzl, Black Diamond, and La Sportiva

SUP Sprint Races ($15 Ticketed) – Take on two stand-up paddleboard challenges at Mead’s Quarry, led by RiverSports Outfitters — perfect for racers or those cheering them on from the shore.

Paddleboard Yoga & Free Flow Yoga (Free) – Find your balance and stretch into serenity, whether floating on the quarry or grounding yourself on solid land, led by Ijams and RiverSports Outfitters.

Guided Hikes and Birdwatching (Free) – Explore Ijams’ scenic trails with the Ijams Education Team, who bring the flora, fauna, and forest to life.

Guided Mountain Biking Adventures (Free) – Hit the trails on two wheels with AMBC and AMBC JoyRide leading the way.

Greenway Rides (Free) – Enjoy the view on two wheels through miles of greenway, led by Two Bikes.

Guided River Paddles (Free) – with Knoxville Adventure Collective and TN Riverline.

Zip Lining with Navitat (Ticketed separately) – Soar through the trees on Navitat’s zipline course for a birds-eye view of Knoxville’s wooded wonderland.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

Ticketed races require registration to participate. The free events will fill up fast—registration is encouraged (but not required).

Extreme Spectacles & Festival Vibes

In addition to hands-on adventure, spectators can enjoy thrilling performances and festival energy throughout the weekend:

Watch high slacklining over the quarry, bike whip-off stunts, kayak flatwater freestyle, and fire dancing that lights up the night.

Enjoy live music from local artists and headliner FERD, with performances across the property.

Wander through interactive tents featuring local makers, outdoor gear brands, nature-based artists, and community sport groups.

Whether you’re climbing rocks, paddling waters, or just soaking in the scene, the Outlandish Adventure Festival is your chance to celebrate Knoxville’s wild side in unforgettable style.

Event Details:

Date: May 2 & 3, 2025

Location: Ijams Nature Center, Knoxville, TN

Cost: Free

Website: www.outlandishaf.com

About the Festival:

The Outlandish Adventure Festival is a collaborative effort by Knoxville’s outdoor enthusiasts and organizations, including Visit Knoxville, Ijams, Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness, AMBC, Knoxville Adventure Collective, River Sports Outfitters, The Maker City, Legacy Parks, and The City of Knoxville. Together, they’ve created a weekend to inspire exploration, connection, adventure, and celebration of Knoxville’s natural beauty.

Sponsored by TVA, Tennessee River Line, Vick Dyer Realtor, Climbing Roots, Ole Smoky Distillery, Yee-Haw Brewing, Blank News, Earthadelic, Wildside, Grayson BMW, and ORNL FCU.