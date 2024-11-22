Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute is Open for Tours

Self-guided tours or private-guided tours are often available on weekdays and some weekends as long as another event, field trip, or private tour is not already scheduled, they can likely accommodate your visit. To schedule, call at 828-862-5554.

Private Guided Gallery Tour

Learn how light is used to explore the night sky. See and touch objects that have been to space and meteorites that fell to Earth. View rocks and minerals that are beautiful and important to science. Explore a fluorescent tunnel. A PARI scientist will guide your experience.

Holiday Private Tours

The institute has just a few tours available right before Christmas Day. Gather a group of family and friends and add a trip through space science to your celebration. Reserve your spot before they're gone!

