Poets present reading, conversation

Poet Marybeth Holleman, who grew up in Asheville and has lived for years in Alaska, will offer a reading and conversation at Plēb Urban Winery in Asheville on October 6.

Sponsored by MountainTrue, the appearance will feature Holleman, Laura Hope-Gill, and special musical guests. The event is scheduled "to celebrate my newest book, tender gravity," Holleman said.

Proceeds from book sales will benefit MountainTrue, a non-profit that champions resilient forests, clean waters, and healthy communities in the Southern Blue Ridge.

Hope-Gill is a North Carolina Arts Council fellow for creative nonfiction, and developed the Thomas Wolfe Center for Narrative, located at the Asheville campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“Laura and I will be loosely talking about poetry as antidote to eco-anxiety, with plenty of room for audience questions and comments. It promises to be a wonderful night,” Holleman told Smoky Mountain Living.

“I live in Alaska, but I visit my home ground in North Carolina regularly. I have family there; some are human, some are mountains, some are rivers, trees, songbirds.”

The event will be from 6-8 p.m., with books for sale by Malaprop's. Plēb Urban Winery is located in the River Arts District, at 289 Lyman Street.