Pop-up Mini Craft Fairs at the Folk Art Center: Supporting WNC Artists in Recovery

Asheville, NC – [March 28, 2025] – The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its fifth-annual Pop-up Mini Craft Fairs this spring, offering an opportunity to restore and uplift the artistic community in Western North Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. These special fairs, taking place on Saturday, May 3 and Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the lower-level parking area of the Folk Art Center, will showcase the resilience and creativity of 50 different Guild artists working to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Each Saturday from 10 AM - 4 PM, twenty-four booths will fill the parking lot featuring a diverse range of handmade crafts. Visitors will have the chance to shop for stained glass, wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramics, woodcarving, screen-printed and sewn textiles, basketry, and metalsmithing—each piece representing the enduring spirit of artists who have faced incredible challenges.

A Fair with a Purpose: Helping Artists Rebuild

“Our creative community is still recovering from the storm, and these fairs are a way to directly support the artists who make Asheville so special,” said Tom Bailey. “Every purchase contributes to the restoration of not just artwork, but the lives and careers of those who have poured their passion into their craft.”

What to Expect:

Different Artists Each Weekend: Attend both fairs to see a new selection of work.

Handmade with Purpose: Shop meaningful pieces that directly aid local artists in rebuilding their businesses.

Free Admission: Open to all in the scenic setting of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Folk Art Center, headquarters of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, also features three galleries, a craft shop, a library, and a Blue Ridge Parkway information desk and bookstore. Located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville, NC, it serves as a hub for traditional and contemporary craft.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

For a list of participating artists or to learn more about how you can support WNC artists, contact The Folk Art Center or visit craftguild.org.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild

Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to cultivating craft, supporting artisans, and preserving handmade traditions in the Southern Highlands. The Guild is an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.