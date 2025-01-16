Rennie Harris Puremovement at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

Legendary choreographer Rennie Harris is on a mission to prove one thing to the world: street dance isn’t stagnant — and you can’t put it in a box.

“It’s an art form like anything else,” said Rodney Hill, executive director of Rennie Harris Puremovement — the Philadelphia-based company Harris created in 1992 — in a recent interview with the Wortham. “And what Rennie Harris has done for the hip-hop movement, as a choreographer, has broken down barriers in the performing arts world. He creates from his heart.”

In two evening performances on Jan. 17 and 18 at the Wortham, Rennie Harris Puremovement pushes street dance forward to a new, progressive era in “Nuttin’ But A Word,” a suite of works that challenges popular perceptions of hip-hop.

Much like its title phrase suggests: Leave what you think you know about hip-hop at the door. These artists’ actions speak louder than words.

Pre-show discussions

﻿Ticket holders are invited to connect with the art and artists in pre-show discussionsled by company founder Rennie Harris and local choreographer, author, filmmaker, and prolific street dancer Otto Vazquez, January 17 & 18 at 7 p.m. prior to the evening performances.

Get tickets HERE.