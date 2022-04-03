Rossini Festival International Street Fair returns

Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival International Street Fair will be returning to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 30. This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages. Information regarding performance schedules and festival maps will be posted online as it becomes available.

Festival highlights include five musical stages with 50 hours of free entertainment by 1,000 artists; YMCA FunZone on Market Square; Eagle Distributing Beer Garden; 100+ artisans and food vendors; Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra free concert from 8-10 p.m. at the Instrumental Music Stage; mini-recitals by the opera’s April 29 Puccini Gala concert guest artists.

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide the residents of East Tennessee with high-quality, locally produced opera and to contribute to the future of the operatic art form by educating the community about opera and its role in our culture.