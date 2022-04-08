See Shakespeare's 'As You Like it'

Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is proud announce its 50th season and the upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

All performances will be held at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater, 92 Gay Street, in the heart of Asheville’s historic Montford District.

As You Like It will run from May 6 through June 4 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at montfordparkplayers.org and are, as always, free.

Montford Park Players has been presenting Shakespeare and other classical works to the Asheville community since 1973, and has grown to be one of Western North Carolina’s most beloved and well-known cultural attractions.

The remainder of the season includes:

The Little Prince, opening June 10; Much Ado about Nothing by William Shakespeare, opening July 15; The Three Musketeers, opening August 19; and Hamlet by William Shakespeare, opening September 23.

For more information or to obtain tickets, go to montfordparkplayers.org, or call at (828) 254-5146.