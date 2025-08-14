Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at NC Stage

Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy from William Shakespeare about mistaken identities and love triangles. The story revolves around shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian. Separated in the shipwreck, stranded on the shore of Illyria, and unsure who to trust, Viola disguises herself as a young man named Cesario and secures work for a local duke named Orsino. The Duke is hopeless in love with Lady Olivia. Olivia, in mourning and unimpressed by Orsino, falls for Cesario instead. Complications arise when Sebastian arrives, further leading to confusion and comedic chaos.

Adapted and Directed by Jason Rojas with Assistant Direction from Thallis Santesteban and original music by Dax Dupuy with a mix of local and out of town actors, this classic comedy has left audiences delighted and moved. The Community Tour has been on the road, performing and holding workshops for nearly a dozen community partners, all at no charge to the partnering organization. Now they will sit down at NC Stage and offer performances to Asheville patrons.

The mission of the Community Tour is to bring dynamic performances to audiences who experience barriers to attending live theatre.

Community Tour performances are coordinated with and performed for audiences in non-traditional spaces such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, community centers, low income senior centers and locations throughout rural Western North Carolina.

“ Incredible! Inspiring! My kids and I gushed about our favorite moments all the way back to the house. I can tell something has shifted for each of us. That’s how profound this experience was. Thank you.”

-Audience Member in Sylva

Details: Twelfth Night from the NC Stage Community Tour by William Shakespeare

Where: North Carolina Stage Company at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville, NC

Dates: August 13 - 17, 2025/ Wed., Thur., Sat. at 7:30pm, Fri. and Sun. at 2pm

Tickets: All tickets for performances of Twelfth Night at NC Stage are offered on a sliding scale. With a ticket minimum of $6 --and the choice to pay a higher ticket price if that fits your budget-- we aim to lower financial barriers which might otherwise prevent patrons from attending. Tickets and more information are available by calling 828-239-0263 or online at ncstage.org