Some Waterways Remain Dangerous for Recreational Activities Post-Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 26, 2025) — Officials at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) report there are still areas that are unsafe to participate in water activities due to remaining debris from Hurricane Helene. Some locations are inaccessible to emergency responders in the event an incident occurs.

The Nolichucky River received heavy damage and destruction from the storm, washing away the railroad tracks that run along the river. All of the infrastructure at the Poplar Boat Launch was demolished and much of the debris still remains as salvage operations continue.

“Our law enforcement team urges boaters and anglers to stay out of the stretch of the Nolichucky River from the Poplar launch area into Tennessee due to ongoing clean up and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Helene,” said NCWRC Law Enforcement District 8 Lieutenant Isaac Hannah. “If you go boating, fishing, tubing or conduct any recreational activities in this area, go prepared with PFDs, and know that the access to the river is limited for rescue under normal circumstances, more so since the storm.”

Other rivers that remain heavily impacted include sections of the Green River and Pigeon River to the Tennessee state line, including near the Interstate 40 landslide which may experience safety and access issues when reconstruction begins there.

According to NCWRC’s Land and Water Access (LAWA) staff, the remaining storm debris, construction repair activity and changes to the underwater landscape have increased the danger risk.

“People who regularly tube or paddle these rivers and have for years would have been familiar with the obstacles and dangers they might have encountered,” said LAWA Mountain Eco-Region Supervisor Ryan Jacobs. “That’s all changed from the rushing waters caused by the storm. Our river channels are not the same and that’s a danger in-and-of-itself.”

When utilizing these waterways for recreation, NCWRC Law Enforcement advises to be mindful of debris and potential construction and heavy equipment. Check NCWRC’s Boating Full and Partial Closures webpage before attempting to visit an area. Also always wear a personal flotation device when participating in water activities, do not go alone, and let others know your float plans and estimated time of return.

For more boating safety information, visit NCWRC.