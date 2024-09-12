Soprano Maria Natale to make ACE Debut

As part of Amadeus Concert Ensemble’s Season of Stellar Sopranos, Maria Natale will debut with ACE on September 29 as soloist in Antonín Dvořák’s Te Deum and selections from his Stabat Mater.

Maria is no stranger to Knoxville. She studied voice at the graduate level at the University of Tennessee. Since graduation, she has been living in the New York City metropolitan area and her singing career has taken off.

Making a name for herself, particularly in Italian verismo opera, Maria has starred in Tosca, Turandot, Manon Lescaut, Madama Butterly, Pagliacci, and La Traviata. She has performed leading roles in these operas with Sarasota Opera, Tulsa Opera, Opera San José, Opera Festival of Chicago, Opera Cedar Rapids, and Opera Maine.

And critics have noticed. Opera News applauded “her powerful soprano that effortlessly filled the house” and Sarasota New Outpost praised her "unequivocal Italian sound.”

As a concert soloist, Maria has performed at Carnegie Hall in Fauré’s Requiem and Mozart’s Missa Solemnis with MidAmerica Production and with the New York City Master Chorale in Dvorak’s Te Deum and Mozart’s Requiem.

Amadeus Concert Ensemble

Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

711 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville

Free admission and parking

Register for free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cathedral-concert-amadeus-concert ensemble-choir-orchestra-tickets-1010543050467