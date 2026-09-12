Southern Highland Craft Guild New Members Exhibition and Opening Reception

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will be hosting the New Members Exhibition and OpeningReception on Sept. 26 to celebrate 39 artists who, in the past two years, have been juried in by a panel of judges to the nation's oldest craft guild.

The Opening Reception will run from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Folk Art CenterGallery. It’s free and open to the public. The New Members Exhibition will run from Sept. 26,through Jan. 20, 2027.

This is an opportunity to celebrate the artists for this accomplishment and introduce them toother Guild members and the community. Their artwork ranges from clay, fiber, metal, jewelry,glass, mixed media and chair caning to brooms, wood, and leather work. Several of the artisanswill talk about their pieces and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served.

The Guild is partnering with ArtsvilleUSA, a non-profit promoting artists and art professionalsand educators in Western North Carolina to host an online version of the New MembersExhibition. The online exhibition will be available at https://www.artsvilleusa.com/

Membership in the Southern Highland Craft Guild is open to dedicated artists working intraditional and contemporary craft who successfully complete a two-part jury process focusingon technical skill, originality, and professional presentation. The process typically takes about sixmonths. To be eligible, artists must live in specific counties in a nine-state region of the SouthernAppalachian Mountains. Presently, the Guild has about 800 members.For more information, contact the Folk Art Center at (828) 298-7928.

The new members are:

Rae Bachus, wood carving

Julie Bagamary, textile art pieces

Ashley Bangert, cork bags and accessories

Sharon Bass, wire crocheted jewelry