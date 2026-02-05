Southern Highland Craft Guild Presents Special Two-Day Quilt Exhibit and Live Demonstrations in Honor of National Quilting Day

Asheville, NC — February 1, 2026 — In honor of National Quilting Day, the Southern Highland Craft Guild will present a special two-day quilt exhibit, Quilts with American Spirit, on Thursday and Friday, March 19–20, 2026, at the Folk Art Center in Asheville, North Carolina. This limited-time exhibition celebrates the artistry, history, and cultural significance of quilting in the Southern Appalachian region.

The exhibit will feature approximately 25 antique, vintage, and contemporary quilts, displayed in the front half of the Folk Art Center auditorium. Many of the quilts reflect patriotic themes, expressed through color, pattern, and historical context, offering visitors a visual connection to moments in American history and domestic life.

This year’s National Quilting Day celebration also marks a milestone: 15 years of quilt programming presented by longtime Guild member, educator, and appraiser Connie Brown, who has helped preserve and share quilting traditions through her demonstrations and community engagement at the Folk Art Center.

As part of the week’s events, Brown will present live quilting demonstrations on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 19–21, 2026, offering visitors a chance to see traditional techniques in action and engage directly with a master quilter and educator. The special quilt exhibit itself will be on view only on Thursday and Friday, March 19–20.

In addition to the quilts, visitors will find tables showcasing historic and commemorative textile materials, including patriotic fabrics, World War I and World War II quilt booklets, 9/11 remembrance textiles, and related ephemera. A vintage Singer sewing table and machine, passed down through generations, will also be on display, offering insight into the tools traditionally used to create these works.

The exhibit will include an information table with Guild resources and contextual materials, along with family-friendly elements, such as coloring pages or take-home activities for children.

Held during the week of National Quilting Day, the exhibit highlights quilting not only as an art form, but as a historical record — documenting personal stories, regional traditions, and national moments through fabric and thread.

Special Quilt Exhibit Dates: Thursday–Friday, March 19–20, 2026

Live Quilting Demonstrations by Connie Brown: Thursday–Saturday, March 19–21, 2026

Location: Folk Art Center, Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, NC

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit craftguild.org.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing fine traditional and contemporary craft of the Southern Appalachian region through exhibitions, education, and public engagement.