Spectators Welcome: USA Mountain Bike National Championships

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Ride Rock Creek, a 300-acre downhill mountain biking park, hosts the 2024 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships, July 31 to Aug. 4.

This prestigious event returns for the second straight year to Ride Rock Creek, adjacent to DuPont State Recreational Forest, a few miles south of Hendersonville.

Spectators are admitted free all five days to watch more than 700 professional and amateur mountain bikers, male and female, compete for national titles in a variety of categories, including downhill, dual slalom and enduro.

“Last year, spectators enjoyed an engaging experience with excellent views of the races, various food vendors and interactive areas,” says Dave LaMond, co-owner of Ride Rock Creek. “In 2024, we have enhancements such as additional vendor and team pit space in the rider village, a Red Bull jump contest, more food options, and improved viewing areas to make the experience even more enjoyable.”

An additional enhancement is the Fox Racing lounge. Available daily on a first-come first-serve basis, the lounge is an outdoor sitting area offering a VIP spectator experience.

Last year, the men’s downhill professional champion was Hendersonville’s Luca Shaw, who tamed the course in two minutes and five seconds. Austin Dooley of Yucaipa, California, finished second, and Dante Silva of Chula Vista, California, was third. Women’s downhill pro winner was Anna Newkirk of Salt Lake City, Utah, with a time of two minutes and 25 seconds. Kailey Skelton of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, was second, and Abby Hogie of Sioux City, Iowa, placed third.

“It was incredibly exciting to see Luca Shaw, a local rider, take top honors,” LaMond says. “His win brought a lot of pride to the community and highlighted the talent that comes from this area. It was the highlight of the weekend for me.”

Neko Mulally, of nearby Pisgah Forest, finished ninth in the pro division. Mulally designed the trails at Ride Rock Creek and is a co-owner.

“Neko’s expertise, reputation and connections have been crucial in attracting high-profile events and competitors to our park,” says LaMond. “He’s one of the leading ambassadors for downhill mountain biking in the United States.”

Last year’s event had a substantial impact on tourism in Henderson County, filling hotel rooms and boosting local restaurants and businesses.

“We foresee an even greater impact this year with more visitors expected and an expanded event schedule that will encourage longer stays and more spending in the local area,” LaMond says.

For more info, visit www.USACycling.org.

# # #