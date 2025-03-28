Spring at the N.C. Arboretum

Celebrate the return of spring with a series of events and happenings throughout March, April, May and June! Spring is a time of renewal and emergence, and The North Carolina Arboretum is excited to welcome this season with plant shows, nature programs, education, music, art and more! Check back for more information and we look forward to seeing you at Spring Into The Arb!

Save the date for the Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 12, to honor the roles that trees play in our lives and in our ecosystems, learn how to protect the trees in your yard and community, and commemorate the new "North Carolina’s Tree of the Year" initiative.

Click HERE for the Spring Into The ARB schedule.