St. John in the Wilderness Presents Thomas Keesecker, Pianist

FLAT ROCK, N.C. Just in time for May flowers, Music & Arts Series of The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness presents a piano concert from composer and church musician Thomas Keesecker. The program features selections from Mr. Keesecker’s concert tour with performances taking place across the country.

The free concert in Flat Rock is set for Sunday afternoon, May 4, 2025 at four o'clock in the Parish Hall located at 1905 Greenville Highway across from the church.

Since 2017, Mr. Keesecker has given at least 100 music performances of his piano music in churches on the West Coast to the East Coast, and from Canada to Florida.

Mr. Keesecker is known for his sensitive, delightful, and meditative piano arrangements of hymns. At this concert, participants will be able to sing along to some of them together, as well as listen to his interpretations. The hymns will be interspersed with poetry by Mary Oliver and Wendell Berry, two of the most beloved and profound poets of the 20th and 21st centuries. His music may be listened to on Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

As a composer, his 12th piano collection will be published by MorningStar Music. “I am blessed that several books are best-sellers. I will be featuring music from my collection Easter Hope this spring,” said Mr. Keesecker.

Recent concerts in Florida prompted these comments:

“Your playing is truly inspirational, and I loved the format with the poetry readings intermingled with the commentary, the humor, and the phenomenal truly soul-stirring playing,” said the Director of Music, Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala, FL

Another person said, “I had an opportunity (and the delight) to be present for a Thomas Keesecker "informal piano concert” in Vero Beach, FL. Across 90-minutes, spirits were palpably salved and brightened by the intertwining mix of Tom's music played, humor offered, poetry recited (Mary Oliver, Wendell Berry, Emily Dickinson, and one other poet-I missed their name), stories shared, all in a wondrous welcoming space. And, we got to sing his jazz chorded arrangement of "I Want Jesus to Walk with Me.”

Handicapped accessibility and free parking are available; donations will be gladly accepted for Music & Arts Series. For more information please call the church office at 828-693-9783 or visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.

More Information about Thomas Keesecker on Social Media

YouTube playlist of Easter Hope:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHJod1jayydGbMBAI4be0TwxPmq_h_NjO&si=fDkSV5yy632Y97kh

A playlist of Peace Like a River, which was published last year:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHJod1jayydEGMUjX80g_tT7iBAF5Swv8&si=eDiYoZIDTNNKG9DV

Thomas Keesecker’s Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/Thomas.Keesecker.composer/