Sugarlands lecture on nemotodes

× Expand Photo courtesy Thomas Powers Professor Thomas Powers and a group of National Park Service interns sample for nematodes in the Cades Cove area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Largely unseen, nematodes - also called roundworms - are tiny creatures - and they’re everywhere. Some nematodes help recycle nutrients in the soil and water, some are predators, and others are parasites of animals, plants and other living things. Together, they serve many important roles in keeping our ecosystem functioning.

Tom Powers, of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will offer a virtual lecture about his work studying these cryptic, fascinating creatures in the Smokies, as part of the Science at Sugarlands speaker series.

The lecture is Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m.

Science at Sugarlands is dedicated to the natural history of life in the Smokies. Discover Life in America hosts talks once a month from May to October, bringing scientists to talk about Smokies-related research.

Talks are for 30-45 minutes, followed by a Q&A session. They’re free, open to the public, and geared for a general audience. All talks will be hosted on Zoom.

Register here to receive a Zoom link via email.