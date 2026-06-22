Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance launches annual summer dance performance, AscenDANCE, with fundraiser benefiting MANNA FoodBank on July 9, 2026

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (June 17, 2026) - Before presenting AscenDANCE, its annual summer performances in Asheville and Winston-Salem, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will host Movement for MANNA on July 9, 2026, a fundraiser to benefit MANNA FoodBank and the company's commitment to community engagement through the arts.

Co-sponsored by Momentum Gallery, Movement for MANNA will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 9 at Momentum Gallery, 52 Broadway St. in Asheville.

Internationally acclaimed percussionist River Guerguerian will join Terpsicorps dancers for a one-of-a-kind improvisational collaboration, with music and movement created live in the moment. Guests will also enjoy food tastings from local restaurant partners, wine and refreshments, and opportunities to learn more about MANNA FoodBank's efforts to address food insecurity across Western North Carolina.

Introducing the Terpsicorps Foodie Raffles

The evening will also mark the debut of the Asheville Foodie Raffle, part of the company's new Terpsicorps Foodie Raffles initiative supporting community food bank partners in both Asheville and Winston-Salem.

The Asheville raffle features dining experiences, restaurant gift certificates, wine experiences, specialty food items, and other contributions from local restaurants, food producers, and beverage partners. Participating businesses currently include Curate Bar De Tapas, Devil’s Foot Beverage, The Hop Ice Cream Cafe, Limones, Metro Wines, PennyCup Coffee Co., Quench! Wine Bistro, and Tall John's, with more contributors continuing to join the effort.

"At Terpsicorps, we believe the arts can do more than entertain. They can bring people together around issues that matter," said Artistic Director Heather Maloy. "Movement for MANNA celebrates the creativity, generosity, and community spirit that make Western North Carolina such a special place while supporting the important work of both MANNA FoodBank and Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance."

Dance and community connection

Movement for MANNA serves as a prelude to AscenDANCE, Terpsicorps' annual summer performances, which will be presented July 16-18 at Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem and July 23-25 at the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville.

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AscenDANCE offers an evening of inspiring world-class dance, offering audiences hope, joy, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Among the three works featured in the program is HUNGER, a powerful exploration of human need and desire that serves as the foundation for Terpsicorps' work with MANNA Food Bank.

HUNGER is a series of 12 vignettes exploring human desire, need, and the full spectrum of emotional experience. Moving from moments of humor and absurdity to profound pathos and insight, the piece invites audiences to reflect on a central question: What do you hunger for?

The 2026 program also features Coming Up for Air, a world premiere by Maloy inspired by the unexpected moments when laughter breaks through even in life's most difficult circumstances, and Clowns and Others, a celebrated work by renowned choreographer Salvatore Aiello that holds special significance in Maloy's artistic journey.

Tickets and participation

Movement for MANNA Fundraiser Event at Momentum Gallery, Asheville: Admission includes food tastings and appetizers, two complimentary beverage vouchers, live performances, and access to the Asheville Foodie Raffle. Tickets are $50 for individuals and $90 for couples. Tickets may be purchased at this link.

Asheville Foodie Raffle: Raffle tickets will be available at the Movement for MANNA event; during Terpsicorps' Asheville performances July 23-25; and online through July 25..

AscenDANCE Performances by Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance: Tickets for AscenDANCE performances in Asheville and Winston-Salem are now available at this link.

About Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance

Now in its 23rd season, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance is Asheville’s critically acclaimed contemporary ballet company. Each summer, the company brings together exceptional professional dancers from across the United States and beyond, collaborating with local artists to create compelling new works of contemporary ballet dance theater. Known for its innovative, thought-provoking, and highly entertaining performances, Terpsicorps continues to captivate and inspire North Carolina audiences. More information is available at www.terpsicorps.org