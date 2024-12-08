Saturday, December 14 at 3pm

Sunday, December, 15 at 3pm

Monday, December, 16 at 7pm

Location: Knoxville Civic Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Avenue

Price: No Charge for admission. $5 parking.

Phone: 865-209-8705

Website: KnoxvilleNativity.com

Email: NativityPageant@gmail.com

Facebook: Nativity Pageant of Knoxville

Instagram: @nativitypageant

Join us as we celebrate the 56th year of the Nativity Pageant of Knoxville with a presentation of the traditional Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Plan to bring your entire family to witness the portrayal of Christ's birth story with realistic sets, live animals, a full orchestra, a 150 member cast, and 150 voice choir. No tickets necessary; the doors will open 1 hour prior to showtime. Special music and photo opportunities will be offered one hour prior to showtime.

All performances will offer accommodations for deaf & hearing impaired and Spanish translations. While there is NO charge for admission, parking fees are determined by the Coliseum and set at $5.

Visit KnoxvilleNativity.com for more information.