The 79th Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Opens in Asheville This July

Asheville, NC — [June 16, 2026] — The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns to Harrah's Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville July 16–19, 2026, with a fall edition following October 15–18. Now in its 79th year, the fair brings together more than 100 juried artists from across the Southern Appalachian region for four days of handmade work spanning pottery, sculpture, furniture, textiles, apparel, jewelry, and mixed media.

Two additions make this summer's fair a standout event.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual will return to the Craft Fair. Founded in 1946, Qualla is the oldest Native American cooperative in the United States and has long been central to preserving the artistic traditions of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians: basketry, pottery, woodcarving, beadwork, and other traditional crafts that predate the Guild itself by centuries. Their presence at this year’s fair marks a meaningful reconnection to the region’s deep craft heritage and offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience and support one of the most historically significant craft organizations in Appalachia.

This year's fair will also spotlight the Guild's Emerging Artist Program. Ten early-career makers — selected from a competitive pool of applicants across the Guild's nine-state region and representing six craft media — will exhibit alongside established Guild members for the first time. The program is now in its third edition and has recently become a permanent fixture of the Guild's calendar, reflecting the organization's commitment to cultivating the next generation of fine craft artists in the Southern Highlands.

The fair emphasizes process as much as product. Live demonstrations by Guild members run throughout all four days on both levels of the venue, offering visitors a chance to watch work being made and to speak directly with the people who make it. Regional partners, including Haywood Community College's Professional Crafts Program and Local Cloth, will also be present, with information on craft education available throughout the region. Bluegrass and traditional music will be performed on the downstairs stage on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can also enter the fair raffle for a chance to win a handcrafted piece from one of the exhibiting artists; proceeds support the Guild's educational mission.

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All exhibiting artists are juried members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and other regional craft organizations, as well as participants in the Guild’s Emerging Artist Program. The Guild, founded in 1930, represents over 800 makers across nine states and has served for nearly a century as a cultural and economic anchor for craftspeople across the Southern Highlands. For those interested in joining, Guild membership applications and mentoring opportunities are available year-round; aspiring members may also be juried on-site at the fair.

Admission is $12 for adults; children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door.

Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands — Summer 2026

July 16–19 · 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

Harrah's Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC craftguild.org/craftfair

The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is presented by the artist members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and proudly sponsored by The Laurel of Asheville and Explore Asheville.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild: Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is one of the oldest craft organizations in the United States, representing over 800 juried makers across a nine-state Appalachian region. The Guild promotes fine craft through its galleries, education programs, and the biannual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands.