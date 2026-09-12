Contact:

Southern Highland Craft Guild, The Folk Art Center

828-298-7928 | info@craftguild.org

79th Fall Edition Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville, 87 Haywood St., Downtown Asheville, NC

When: Fall: October 15-18, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m. –5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday

Admission: $12 Adults | Free for Children under 12

Info: craftguild.org/craftfair | 828-298-7928

The Fall Edition of the 79th Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands arrives Oct. 15-18 offering fine handcrafted heritage and contemporary work – from pottery, sculpture, furniture and textiles to apparel, jewelry, and mixed media – all worthy of turning your house into a warm, welcoming home.

More than 100 juried members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild will be exhibiting at the Craft Fair at Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville. They will be joined by 10 members of the Guild’s Emerging Artist Program, who are attending professional development workshops to prepare for the big event. The four-day Craft Fair is proudly sponsored by The Laurel of Asheville and Explore Asheville.

Whether you’re seeking timeless handmade heritage pieces that add warmth and charm to your home, or bold contemporary forms that lend sophistication, you’ll find it among the talented Fair exhibitors who represent the nation’s oldest craft guild.

Distinctly Southern Appalachian, Guild members’ work reflects high-craftmanship, preserves the region’s cultural heritage and supports the evolution of American handmade art. Buying distinctive pieces from Guild artisans not only supports their creative livelihood, it also preserves traditional craft skills and methods threatened by mass produced, factory goods.

“The Craft Fair is a place where you can imagine living in a handcrafted world,” said Fair Coordinator and Guild member Ruthie Cohen. “Here’s an opportunity to acquire fine, handmade objects to add to your collection or start a new one. What’s wonderful is, the quality and craftmanship is there whether the piece is $15 or $1,500.”

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More than just a marketplace, several master artisans will be giving live demonstrations, displaying the skills, time, and legacy behind each handmade object. You can also learn more about the Guild, its roots, and its impact on the craft economy at the education booth and heritage booth downstairs.

When you need to take a break, you can tap your feet and swing your arms to bluegrass and traditional music performed all weekend by local musicians on the downstairs stage. And don’t forget to enter the raffle and try your luck at winning a handcrafted piece from one of the exhibiting artists. Raffle tickets are $5 each and proceeds support the Guild’s educational mission.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild spans nine states, from Maryland to Alabama. The Fair is member-run and reflects the mission of the Guild to educate, market, and support makers through retail outlets, community events, outreach, and mentorship.

Founded in 1930, the Guild has long served as a cultural and economic anchor for craftspeople across the Southern Highlands. To become a member, artisans must meet strict regional design and hand-made standards in a two-step jury process. For those interested in joining the Guild, applications and mentoring opportunities are available year-round.

To learn more or apply for Guild membership, visit craftguild.org/join or contact mentoring@craftguild.org to register for a mentoring workshop.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has long been a haven for craft and culture, in large part due to the vision of the Craft Guild’s founders a century ago. Its architectural charm, vibrant arts scene, and eclectic restaurants make it the perfect backdrop for this iconic fair.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild

Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a nonprofit, educational organization that brings together craftspeople of the Southern Highlands to share resources and preserve traditions. Through its shops, events, and educational programs, the Guild continues to support and elevate the region’s craft economy. Learn more at https://southernhighlandguild.org