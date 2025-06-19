The Feast of St. John: Celebrating Henderson County

FLAT ROCK, N.C. Once again The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness celebrates its patron saint with the Feast of St. John the Baptist. For the fifth year, the historic church extends the festivities outside the parish to encompass the broader community.

The celebration will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025 and hosted by Little Rainbow Row. The address is 2710-2724 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. The rain location is set for the Parish Hall of St. John in the Wilderness at 1905 Greenville Highway.

All are welcome to join the festivities at the family-friendly celebration featuring food, fellowship and live music by Aaron Burdett of the Steep Canyon Rangers, "I am looking forward to performing at this wonderful celebration so close to my home. The mountains of WNC have certainly shaped my music and my life and I can’t wait to see everyone in Flat Rock!"

Music begins at 6pm but guests should arrive early to get their food order in and find a spot. Because seating is limited, participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Yard games will be offered for children. Barbecue and other family-favorite foods and beverages will be available for purchase at Hubba Hubba Smokehouse and Flat Rock Village Bakery.

Registration is not required and entry is free. Donations collected will benefit the Flat Rock Backpack Program.

"The Feast of St. John is a celebration of our parish and this amazing place that we call home. St. John in the Wilderness has been shaped by these mountains and all who live here for nearly two centuries. We invite you to join us as we celebrate the gift of sharing life in such a special place,” said Reverend Josh Stephens, Rector.

“This year we are thrilled to welcome Aaron Burdett whose music captures life in Western North Carolina so beautifully. Our concert will also benefit our Flat Rock Backpack Program which sends food home with school children and helps these families during breaks from school as well. Please join us on June 29!"

The Feast of St. John is made possible by the Endowment of St. John in the Wilderness and the generosity of its parishioners. For more information, visit www.stjohnflatrock.org/feast or call 828-693-9783.