The Pisgah Conservancy Announces Construction of Upper Falls Connector Trail in Graveyard Fields

Brevard, NC — The Pisgah Conservancy, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the National Park Service - Blue Ridge Parkway, has begun construction of the new Upper Falls Connector Trail in Graveyard Fields. This project is a major milestone in a long-term effort to restore and protect one of Western North Carolina’s most iconic natural landscapes.

The new 0.9-mile trail will connect the John Rock Overlook parking area on the Blue Ridge Parkway to the valley floor of Graveyard Fields. The new trail connection will provide critical access needed to support future restoration work, including trail reconstruction, stream and habitat restoration, storm recovery projects, and ongoing maintenance throughout the area.

Construction officially began on May 19, 2026.

“After years of planning and preparing for implementation, we are excited to begin construction of the Upper Falls Connector Trail,” said Jeff Maitz, TPC’s Chief Operating Officer and Program Director. “In many ways, this new trail construction project is a linchpin of the Graveyard Fields project at large. The completion of the project this fall will allow for the methodical restoration of trails, streambanks, and red spruce habitat in the years to come that will serve both the resource and the recreating public in this very special corner of Pisgah."

Located near Milepost 419 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Graveyard Fields is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the Pisgah National Forest. Known for its waterfalls, mountain vistas, and rare high-elevation ecosystems, the area has experienced increased visitation and infrastructure challenges due to use, severe weather, and aging trail systems.

“I'm very excited to see this started on the ground, and I greatly appreciate the capacity The Pisgah Conservancy has brought to the planning and implementation of this project,” said Dave Casey, District Ranger. “In addition, the seamless collaboration with the National Park Service on this specific trail and the overall planning process has been a pleasure.”

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Since 2017, The Pisgah Conservancy and the USDA Forest Service have worked together with the National Park Service to develop a comprehensive restoration plan for Graveyard Fields that includes major trail improvements, ecological restoration work, and improved recreation opportunities.

The existing trails leading into Graveyard Fields include narrow corridors, stairs, and other aging infrastructure that are unable to accommodate the equipment and material loads necessary to implement these future restoration projects and ongoing maintenance needs.

After evaluating alternatives such as a skyline yarder, project partners determined that constructing a durable new trail would provide the most sustainable long-term solution. In addition to supporting restoration work, the new trail will create expanded recreation opportunities by adding trail mileage, dispersing visitor use, and serving as the first link in a future loop route to Upper Falls.

The trail will also improve emergency access for responding agencies. Once completed, the route will accommodate emergency UTV access, reducing the need for lengthy carry outs over narrow and uneven terrain during rescue operations.

Global Action Sports Solutions, a professional trail construction company that was selected through a competitive bidding process, is leading construction of the project. The trail will include durable infrastructure such as bridges and boardwalks designed to minimize impacts to habitat below.

During the construction period, visitors should expect minimal impacts to recreation access. Up to half of the parking spaces at the John Rock Overlook parking area may be used by the trail contractor throughout the construction period. Additionally, a temporary 1-2 day closure of the west side of the Graveyard Fields Loop Trail from the Graveyard Fields parking area may occur in mid-June to allow for active construction work on an existing trail segment. Dates are subject to change depending on weather and construction conditions.

Construction is expected to conclude mid-September, ahead of leaf season.

The project has been made possible through a partnership between The Pisgah Conservancy, the USDA Forest Service, and the National Park Service - Blue Ridge Parkway, along with generous contributions from the Lastinger Family Foundation, Visit Haywood, Fernandez Pave-the-Way Foundation, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Community Foundation of Henderson County – Perry N. Rudnick Endowment, Carol B. Phelon Foundation, and donors to The Pisgah Conservancy.

To learn more about Upper Falls Connector Trail, the Graveyard Fields Restoration Project, and ways to help Pisgah, visit www.pisgahconservancy.org.