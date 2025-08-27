The Pisgah Project Raffle Bike Returns for 2025

Asheville, NC — Cane Creek Cycling Components is proud to announce the return of the Pisgah Project Bike Raffle. Now in its ninth consecutive year, the Pisgah Project continues its mission: to help improve and maintain Pisgah National Forest, one of the most-visited national forests in the U.S. Pisgah is a rugged and awe-inspiring sanctuary not only for cyclists, but for hikers, anglers, equestrians, climbers, and all who love the outdoors.

This year’s raffle bike takes a bold turn onto gravel, built around a steel frame from REEB Cycles. REEB’s, The Sam’s Pants is designed and developed in Colorado and has been a long-standing supporter of the Pisgah Project. Paired with Cane Creek’s limited-edition 30th anniversary components and a carefully selected lineup of premium partners, the 2025 Pisgah Project Bike is built to explore Pisgah’s backroads and beyond — with durability, performance, and purpose at its core.

The Build: A True One-of-One Gravel Machine

● REEB Cycles: Handmade steel gravel frame – custom powder coated in-house ○ Columbus double-triple butted 25CroMo seamless alloy tubeset ○ Suspension & UDH compatible

○ 3x water bottle mounts

● Cane Creek: Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Components

○ Invert Gravel Suspension Fork

○ eeWings Titanium Cranks | 8-Bolt

○ 110-Series Ceramic Headset & Bottom Bracket

○ GXC Stem

○ eeSilk+ Suspension Seatpost

● Industry Nine: USA-made Solix G – UL250c lightweight gravel wheelset ● Shimano: 1x Mechanical GRX gravel-tuned drivetrain and brakes ● Crankbrothers: Trail- and gravel-proven pedals

● Michelin: Durable, fast-rolling gravel tires

Every component was selected to reflect both the character of Pisgah’s rugged terrain and the spirit of those who explore it — from green tunnels and gravel climbs to misty ridgelines.

Riding for a Reason

All proceeds from the raffle go directly to The Pisgah Conservancy (TPC), a nonprofit that has cared for Pisgah’s trails, rivers, wildlife, and native plants since their founding in 2015. . Whether you're hiking, fishing, riding, or simply seeking solitude, TPC ensures that everyone can continue to enjoy this treasured landscape for generations to come.

This year’s bike not only highlights the incredible gravel routes of the Pisgah Ranger District — it also celebrates 30 years of Cane Creek innovation. “Pisgah Born” isn’t just a slogan. Cane Creek’s legacy is rooted in the very forest this raffle helps protect.

How to Enter

The raffle opens 5:00 PM EDT Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with full details and entry available at www.pisgahconservancy.org. Each $30 ticket purchased equals one entry into the Pisgah Project Raffle. Entries close at 3:30 p.m. EDT on October 18, 2025. There is no limit to the number of entries an individual can purchase.

About The Pisgah Conservancy

The Pisgah Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on recreation support, invasive plant removal, watershed and habitat improvement, trash and debris cleanups, and visitor information and education. From completing major projects to adding critical “boots on the ground” through the work of their year-round field crews, TPC makes a difference for Pisgah’s long-term health and for all of its visitors, regardless of how you choose to experience this one-of-a-kind place.

About Cane Creek Cycling Components

Located in the heart of Western North Carolina, Cane Creek has been at the forefront of rider-focused cycling innovation for 30 years. Deeply connected to the Pisgah community, Cane Creek is a proud advocate for public lands and trail access through ongoing support of initiatives like the Pisgah Project, G5 Trail Collective, SORBA, PeopleForBikes, World Ride, Outdoors for All, and more.

Thank You to Our 2025 Donating Sponsors

This year’s Pisgah Project Bike wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our industry partners. Each company has contributed top-tier components to help build a bike that reflects both performance and purpose — and all are committed to supporting trail access, sustainability, and the cycling community at large.

REEB Cycles

REEB is “BEER” spelled backwards. Founded fifteen years ago by legendary craft brewer Dale Katechis, the spirit of CRAFTING pours over into everything REEB builds. A small, independent manufacturer using the finest materials and processes to create unique bikes with a level of quality you won’t find in mass-produced models.

Industry Nine

Based in Asheville, NC, Industry Nine produces some of the most advanced wheels and hubs in the world — all designed, machined, and assembled in-house. Their commitment to performance, innovation, and local manufacturing makes them a true standout in the cycling industry.

Michelin

With a heritage in motorsport and cycling performance, Michelin develops tires engineered for grip, speed, and reliability. Their gravel lineup balances fast-rolling efficiency with rugged durability — perfect for tackling the diverse surfaces of Pisgah and beyond.

Crankbrothers

From their iconic pedals to tools, wheels, and cockpit components, Crankbrothers delivers purposeful design with real trail cred. Trusted by elite athletes and weekend warriors alike, their products are built to perform and inspire confidence on any terrain.

Shimano

A global leader in bicycle components, Shimano’s GRX gravel drivetrain brings dependable shifting, powerful braking, and smooth efficiency to long, demanding rides. Their support helps ensure this raffle bike rides as good as it looks.

Join the Effort

Whether you're in it for the ride, the cause, or both — the 2025 Pisgah Project Bike is a chance to win a one-of-a-kind gravel machine and give back to the forest that makes it all possible. Every ticket supports a healthier, more sustainable Pisgah. Don’t miss your chance to ride with purpose.